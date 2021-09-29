Advertisement

Pirates beat Cubs 8-6 as Chicago’s skid reaches seven games

Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran (19) is greeted by Bryan Reynolds (10) and Kevin Newman after...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran (19) is greeted by Bryan Reynolds (10) and Kevin Newman after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Colin Moran hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates dealt the Cubs their seventh straight loss, rallying to beat Chicago 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Moran’s homer, his 10th of the season, to deep center field in the first inning opened the scoring.

The Pirates scored four runs in the sixth for a 7-6 lead.

Moran singled home an insurance run in the seventh and reached base four times.

Bryan Reynolds had three hits and scored three times for Pittsburgh, which won for the second time in six games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/28/2021 10:27:01 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Priest from Catholic Diocese of Ft. Wayne-South Bend resigns amid allegations of child sexual abuse
One person shot Monday evening in South Bend
One person shot Monday evening in South Bend
A 21-year-old South Bend girl was last seen at her home Sept. 17.
UPDATE: 21-year-old missing woman from South Bend found safe
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indiana Dept. of Health announces changes to daily updates of COVID-19 dashboards
Woman in serious condition after Dowagiac shooting

Latest News

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly yells at an official during the first half of an NCAA college...
Brian Kelly talks scheduling his former team, Cincinnati
Notre Dame prepares to take on head coach Brian Kelly's former team.
Coach Kelly prepares for familiar foe
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (5) during an NCAA football game against Purdue on Saturday,...
Cam Hart hearts interceptions: Irish CB has breakthrough game
St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner (7) scores on a wild pitch from Chicago Cubs relief pitcher...
Sweet! Cardinals win 16th in row, go ahead in 9th, top Cubs