Pastor reacts to shootout in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - After cellphone footage captures the horrific moments of a weekend shootout, Benton Harbor Pastor James Childs said those violent acts wouldn’t have happened before the late 1970s and early 1980s in the area.

“Nice place, everyone had jobs,” commented Childs, Pastor of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.

He said the flight of manufacturing jobs decades ago tremendously affected the city, particularly families nowadays. Something like a shootout, he said, is a symptom of deeper issues.

“No fathers in the home. No real jobs. So those sons - the big thing now is they watch the movies, the videos, they listen to the hip hop and the rap music,” he said. “It’s about the shooting and having big money - and it’s not about work.”

Witness Michael Hoyh told 16 News Now he saw masked youth firing assault rifles across a Benton Harbor playground around 7 p.m. Sunday.

“I’m looking at it, ‘Where they get those guns from? Where they selling those guns at here, around here?’” Childs said of the video a bystander took of the shootout.

He urges families to sit down with their kids to discuss the ongoing issues children might encounter.

“Eventually, what’s gonna end up happening is you’re going to see these families gathered in a church or a funeral home having to lay that son or daughter to rest – or you’re going to be seeing that family in the courtroom and the judge...saying, ‘Life without even a chance for parole.’ And it’s happened to so many young men,” he said.

Childs said it will take a concerted community effort to address the issues that feed into gun violence.

“We’re going to have to be motivated to move and to do things for each other out of love,” he said.

16 News Now has reached out to the City of Benton Harbor and Department of Public Safety multiple times over the last two days and has yet to receive a response.

