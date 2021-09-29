Advertisement

Osceola man pleads guilty to sexual battery

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANGOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - An Osceola man has pleaded guilty to sexual battery in Steuben County.

That’s according to The Herald Republican. 64-year-old David Wolfram allegedly touched a minor in a sexual manner back in November 2019 while staying at a resort in the Fremont area.

In a plea bargain, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery charge in exchange for the dismissal of the child molestation charge. He’ll serve more than 100 days in jail and will have to register as a sex offender.

