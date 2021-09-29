Advertisement

NKorea’s Kim wants to restore hotlines with South Korea soon

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he’ll restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October.

Kim’s comments carried in a state media report on Thursday came a day after North Korea claimed to have performed it first hypersonic missile test in the latest in a series of its weapons tests this month.

Kim also says America’s “hostile policies” and “military threats” remain unchanged and that its recent offer for dialogues is nothing but an attempt to conceal such a hostility.

Some experts say North Korea has been trying to push Seoul to convince Washington to ease economic sanctions and make other concessions or drive a wedge between the allies.

