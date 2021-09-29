Memorial held for former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh

A memorial was held Wednesday for former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh, and President Joe Biden was in attendance.

Services began at noon at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Bayh died on February 5th after a battle with brain cancer. She was 61 years old.

Bayh was Indiana’s first lady for eight years. Her husband, democrat Evan Bayh, was first elected governor in 1988, and won a second term in 1992.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.