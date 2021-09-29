Advertisement

Medical Moment: Detecting heart disease

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans, and the key to survival is early detection and treatment. Now, doctors say the earliest warnings signs might not be found in your heart, but in your eyes.

Your next trip to the eye doctor may reveal much more than whether you’re near-sighted or far-sighted.

Cardiologists and ophthalmologists are working together to prove the eyes are truly a window to your heart.

“The eye is an organ, which often is the first sign of cardiovascular disease,” says Anthony DeMaria, a cardiologist with UC San Diego Health.

Already used by eye doctors to image the retina, now an optical coherence tomography scan, or OCT, can reveal even more.

“The near infrared signal is able to penetrate through the cornea and to the retina, which is like creating a slice of the retina and looking inside,” says DeMaria.

Decreased blood flow caused by heart disease may cause cells in the retina to die, leaving behind permanent marks called RIPLs. A new study revealed that individuals with RIPLs in one or both eyes had a higher chance of developing cardiovascular disease.

RIPLs are permanent. They do not go away over time and they do not impact your eyesight. Although multiple RIPLs are a tale-tell sign of heart disease, not all people diagnosed with heart disease will have RIPLs.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shootout in Benton Harbor had some residents running for cover on Sunday.
Cell phone footage, eyewitness describes terrifying shootout in Benton Harbor
One person shot Monday evening in South Bend
One person shot Monday evening in South Bend
Four people arrested in Cass County drug bust
The Bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend says there were "no red flags" regarding the...
Priest accused of sexual misconduct showed “no red flags”
Priest from Catholic Diocese of Ft. Wayne-South Bend resigns amid allegations of child sexual abuse

Latest News

Berrien County is rescinding its school mask mandate.
Berrien County rescinds public health order
A Marshall County Dog named Mango is taking steps towards recovery after it was abused and then...
Good News: Abused & abandoned dog dumped in Marshall County expected to make full recovery
An abandoned dog is slowly recovering in Marshall County.
Abandoned dog on the road to recovery
President Biden attended the memorial for former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh.
Memorial held for former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh
Wednesday's Child: Devon's search
Wednesday’s Child: Devon’s search