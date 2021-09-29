Medical Moment: Detecting heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans, and the key to survival is early detection and treatment. Now, doctors say the earliest warnings signs might not be found in your heart, but in your eyes.

Your next trip to the eye doctor may reveal much more than whether you’re near-sighted or far-sighted.

Cardiologists and ophthalmologists are working together to prove the eyes are truly a window to your heart.

“The eye is an organ, which often is the first sign of cardiovascular disease,” says Anthony DeMaria, a cardiologist with UC San Diego Health.

Already used by eye doctors to image the retina, now an optical coherence tomography scan, or OCT, can reveal even more.

“The near infrared signal is able to penetrate through the cornea and to the retina, which is like creating a slice of the retina and looking inside,” says DeMaria.

Decreased blood flow caused by heart disease may cause cells in the retina to die, leaving behind permanent marks called RIPLs. A new study revealed that individuals with RIPLs in one or both eyes had a higher chance of developing cardiovascular disease.

RIPLs are permanent. They do not go away over time and they do not impact your eyesight. Although multiple RIPLs are a tale-tell sign of heart disease, not all people diagnosed with heart disease will have RIPLs.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.