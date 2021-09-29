Advertisement

Marshall Co. man arrested after failing to register as sex offender

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Marshall County man who failed to register as a sex offender is now in jail.

41-year-old Raymond Grossman is classified as an offender against children with a ten-year requirement to register as a sex offender. He was convicted of child solicitation.

On Sept. 24, he failed to comply with requirements to register in regards to his employment. He was taken into custody and given a cash bond of $1,500.

