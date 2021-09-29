LaGrange County “S.A.F.E. for Kids” raising awareness, stop-arm violations

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Project S.A.F.E. for Kids with the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office, state, and local law enforcement is working to make bus stops as safe as possible.

“We hear very unfortunate stories across the state and across the nation even where someone hasn’t stopped for a stop arm, and unfortunately, someone can get badly injured or even worse,” LaGrange County Prosecutor Travis Glick said.

S.A.F.E. stands for stop-arm focused enforcement, and Wednesday, officers followed Westview School buses on routes with previous violations and rode along to watch for violations so they could radio officers on the road to initiate a traffic stop.

“It’s really kind of scary the violations that we see. The cars going by with no disregard, I guess no regard to any of the kids getting on or off the bus, and so it can be very frightening to watch those videos,” Glick said.

Project S.A.F.E. for Kids comes in addition to the camera systems that have been installed on school buses in the county to help track down violators.

“In order to successfully prosecute them, the cameras have been an extremely big boost for us in order to do that,” Glick said.

Violating a school bus stop-arm can come with some pretty hefty consequences, and those with S.A.F.E. for Kids hope this project can be a part of solving the problem of stop-arm violations.

“Our goal, especially today, is not to necessarily find anybody with a violation but we just want to get, more or less, the awareness out there, so that today but also moving forward, people are paying more attention,” Glick said.

Those with S.A.F.E. for Kids say they will continue their work by going to Lakeland Schools and then Prairie Heights School Corporation on a later date.

