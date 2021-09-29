Indiana health officials ‘optimistic’ the state is emerging from the Delta Covid-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana health leaders hinted that we might be getting closer to the end of the Delta variant surge.

16 News Now tells us why they say they’re feeling optimistic about the way cases are trending.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says she wanted to highlight a decrease in daily cases across the past three weeks.

She also pointed out that the seven-day positivity rate is below 10% for the first time since mid-August.

She says these are good signs after last month when Indiana saw case counts and positivity rates reach their highest points since vaccines first became available.

While these trends are encouraging, Dr. Box says they can reverse if Hoosiers don’t follow precautions to stop the spread of Covid.

“We will have times when we’ll see this elevate and then go back down. It will be kind of that waveform that other states have seen, so it is not the time to drop our guard, to stop the mitigation efforts that we know are working like masking in schools and other places,” Dr. Box said.

If the backdrop for the update looked familiar, that’s because it took place just outside one of Indiana’s most notable landmarks--the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Even though people could hear racecars rumbling in the background, the placement of this update had nothing to do with anything happening on the track.

The venue parking lot is where they’re offering PCR and rapid antigen Covid tests, as well as all three major Covid vaccines.

They’re also giving out flu shots in an effort to get ahead of any outbreaks that could put even more stress on Indiana hospitals.

More than 35,000 Hoosiers eligible to get the Pfizer booster dose have done so already, but there are still thousands more who haven’t gotten vaccinated at all.

“More importantly, we need people who have not been vaccinated at all to go and get that initial dose because that is how we’re going to change in the long run what this looks like for next winter and into the spring,” Dr. Box said.

Dr. Box says roughly 95% of hospitalized Covid patients in Indiana are not vaccinated.

Some of those have been children.

We’ve seen how the virus impacts the health of adults since the start of the pandemic, but now we’re starting to see how it impacts the health of young kids.

Indiana’s Chief Medical Officer says the virus isn’t only getting unvaccinated kids sick enough to be hospitalized, but it also leaves some of them with lingering issues.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen 109 MIS-C cases, which is an inflammatory condition caused by Covid-19 in children. We have seen an increase in the number of children hospitalized with Covid, especially in the younger age groups,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

You can track the amount of MIS-C cases in Indiana with their Covid dashboard.

You might not see the site update every day at noon as it has in the past due to the amount of data it’s handled since the start of the pandemic, but the state health department says they’ll do their best to make sure daily numbers are updated by 5:00 PM at the latest.

