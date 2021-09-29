Indiana Dunes National Park reopens beach

The National Park Service has reopened the waters of all beaches at Indiana Dunes National Park.

The National Park Service had closed the park’s water after an unknown, rusty-colored discharge was seen coming from the US Steel plant in Portage, Indiana on September 26.

For information on the results of the water testing, contact the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) who is the lead agency on this incident.

