I&M partnering with Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man’s trash can apparently be some animal’s tasty treasure.

A mutually beneficial arrangement has been reached between Indiana Michigan Power and the Potawatomi Zoo.

South Bend has animals at the zoo that never stop eating trees, and an electric company that never stops trimming trees in the name of power line protection.

“That’s a year-round activity for us. Just in the South Bend district, which is where we’re at right now, we’ll either trim or remove up to 15,000 over the course of the year,” said Dave Isaacson with Indiana Michigan Power.

The idea looked good on paper, and Wednesday it passed the taste test. The zoo’s Okapi eagerly ate a complimentary branch for brunch.

Indiana Michigan Power promised to deliver an average of a truckload of tree material a week to the zoo.

“This partnership could not have come at a better time. We, right now, with the new construction of the giraffe habitat have actually installed walk in freezers and fridges and we’re going to be freezing browse for the wintertime,” said Potawatomi Zoo Director Josh Sisk. .

While the zoo now has a few animals—mainly those with three chamber stomachs--who love to bite into bark, or browse, as it’s called. Knock on wood, some more will arrive by the end of the year in the form of giraffes.

The construction of an exhibit that will put a roof over their towering heads is heading into the home stretch.

“A giraffe on any given day could almost eat an entire tree, especially the four males that are coming in,” Sisk explained. We kind of talked about, you know, why haven’t we done this sooner? And I think the giraffes are really what stemmed this. We’ve always had these animals at the zoo that we’ve always been able to manage by cutting browse within the zoo, but giraffes is taking it to a whole nother level.”

Indiana Michigan Power now turns its tree material into mulch or puts it in landfills.

It is somewhat tricky in that there are certain types of trees the animals can’t eat so the materials will have to be pre-sorted.

The giraffes are expected to arrive sometime between the end of October and mid-November.

Plans call for them to be introduced to the public shortly after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.