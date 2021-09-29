Groundbreaking held for CTB building renovation

MILFORD, Ind. (WNDU) - A groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday marked the start of construction for a renovation project at the CTB building in Kosciusko County.

CTB employs 3-thousand people worldwide. They’re investing $20 million to renovate their facility on the east side of State Road 15.

The project will allow the company to better host in-person and virtual meetings.

The phase-in was recommended by the Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) and Milford Redevelopment Commission, and granted by the Milford Town Council. According to CTB, the package will provide an estimated $2 million in tax savings.

It’s taken three years of planning and three months of demolition work to get the project underway. It should be up and running around 20-23.

