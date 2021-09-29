Gov. Whitmer signs new Michigan budget

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on the state’s new $70 billion budget Wednesday.

The funding plan takes effect this Friday. It uses federal COVID relief funds and state tax revenues to expand investments in childcare programs, infrastructure and jobs.

“I’m really proud of what we accomplished, but I’m most proud of how we got it done,” Whitmer said. “A Democratic governor with a Republican-led legislator finding common ground in the midst of so much tough stuff that we are all confronting. This budget is really a testament to what we are capable of when we put the needs of the people of our state first and foremost.”

The budget also includes money for an array of projects across the state, including a frequency tower in Berrien County to help law enforcement agencies.

