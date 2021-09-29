Good News: Abused & abandoned dog dumped in Marshall County expected to make full recovery

BOURBON, Ind. (WNDU) - A Marshall County Dog is taking steps towards recovery after it was abused and then abandoned on the side of the road last week.

Marshall County Humane Society Executive Director Nancy Cox believes Mango, a pup just a few months old, was used as a bait dog to train fighting dogs.

“He was found in a ditch in Plymouth. He was totally neglected,” Cox says.

And while officials are still trying to figure the person who had the heart to dump him into a ditch, Cox says Mango’s recovery is moving in the right direction.

“He is doing amazing. He’s house broken, they’ve got him where he doesn’t go potty in his kennel. He is getting all the socialization that any puppy needs so that he’ll just make a wonderful pet when he is ready to be adopted,” Cox says.

However, Mango must overcome an immune disorder and a severe skin disease first.

“He tested positive for mange, which he had a severe, severe case,” Cox says.

Moving forward, Mango will spend his days sporting at Bourbon Veterinary Hospital sporting a Superman cape like he did on Wednesday, and nights at a medical foster home.

“He is going to make a full recovery. They are taking care of him. It’s going to be a long road,” Cox says.

But a road that will hopefully lead to adoption thanks to the long line of folks already prepared to give Mango the forever home he deserves.

“He will be available for adoption. We’ve already received over a dozen adoptions. We’re not in a big hurry to go through them. Of course we will process them to get them approved or not approved, but it’ll be Christmas before he is actually ready to go into a home, couple months,” Cox says.

Cox says she hopes sharing Mango’s story will encourage others to step up against animal abuse.

“The most important thing, if you see a neglected animal, say something. Give us a call, send us an email, we will definitely check it out. And if there is something we can possibly do to help any animal, we will go.”

