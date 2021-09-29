GoFundMe set up for victims of deadly Berrien County crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims of a deadly crash in Berrien County.

It happened last week on Sodus Parkway. Officials say a Toyota Corolla lost control on the wet pavement and crossed the center lane into the westbound lanes. The Corolla was then hit on the passenger side by a car traveling west.

42-year-old Robert Keys of Niles and his son, 13-year-old Sylas, both died at the scene. 8-year-old Elliot was seriously injured in the crash and is in critical condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the boy’s mother with medical expenses. To donate, click here.

