Four people arrested in Cass County drug bust

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Four people have been arrested in connection with a drug bust in Cass County.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team says detectives served a search warrant along M-62 in Ontwa Township Tuesday. There they found a large amount of meth, meth paraphernalia, and other narcotics.

At least one man is charged with possession of methamphetamine so far. Authorities are still investigating.

