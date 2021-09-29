Advertisement

Four people arrested in Cass County drug bust

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Four people have been arrested in connection with a drug bust in Cass County.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team says detectives served a search warrant along M-62 in Ontwa Township Tuesday. There they found a large amount of meth, meth paraphernalia, and other narcotics.

At least one man is charged with possession of methamphetamine so far. Authorities are still investigating.

