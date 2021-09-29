Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Warm and Sunny Through Friday

Staying very warm and sunny through the beginning of the weekend. Rain chances do return by Saturday afternoon and persist into the first week of October. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Tons of sunshine and remaining much above average. Highs reaching near 80 degrees by the afternoon with a light breeze. High of 79.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cooling off quickly through the evening under clear skies and a calm breeze. Lows likely fall into the lower 50s by early Thursday morning with a lot of stars shining through. Low of 53.

THURSDAY: Another sunny and warm fall day across Michiana. Highs approaching the upper 70s again under just a few high clouds. High of 77.

FRIDAY: The month of October starts off just as September ended. Lots of sunshine and much above average, highs in the upper 70s. A few clouds later in the day heading into the weekend. High of 77.

LONG RANGE: The weekend begins dry but by the time Saturday afternoon rolls around we see the shower chances increase. Scattered shower linger through the afternoon and evening with a very good chance of some steadier rain by Sunday. This cooler and very damp pattern looks to stick around through much of the first week of October. Highs will gradually cool down into the upper 60s by the middle of next week.

