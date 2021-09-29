Elkhart County Health Officer submits resignation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait will be resigning from her position at the end of the year.

Today, Wait announced her resignation effective Dec. 31.

In a release sent out Wednesday afternoon, the Elkhart County Health Department says “her work, her methods and the results of her dedication to every man, woman and child in Elkhart County have made a significant difference to the health and well-being of our diverse community. While we respect her decision, we’re disappointed to know she’s leaving.”

Full release from the Elkhart County Health Department:

“In the middle of a pandemic and our community’s most desperate hour, this talented young physician, Dr. Bethany Wait, came to us and hit the ground running,” commented Josi DeHaven, spokesperson and Vice President for the Elkhart County Board of Health. “Her work, her methods and the results of her dedication to every man, woman and child in Elkhart County have made a significant difference to the health and well-being of our diverse community. While we respect her decision, we’re disappointed to know she’s leaving. As you can imagine, the board of health, and I dare say, the thousands of people she’s helped as our County Health Officer, remain grateful for the work she’s done on our behalf.”

