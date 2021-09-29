Defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola is having a breakthrough season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At the beginning of this season, there were some growing pains as the Irish defense adjusted to Marcus Freeman’s scheme.

But now a third of the way through the season, players are starting to shine.

Defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola has become a dominant force on the defense line.

So far this season, he’s third on the team in tackles and tied for second for tackles for loss.

“He’s playing at a high level,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “There’s no doubt about that. He is extremely active. I think the one thing that you probably noticed more than anything else is his ability to just play with such a high motor. He is running to the football. There is no play off for him and that kind of play, for a guy that plays inside, it’s unmistakable. You see it.”

Ademilola says it all about his preparation.

“Honestly this year, each and every year, I came out to practice working my butt off, getting better each and every day,” Ademilola said. “Freshman year, sophomore year, junior year and when the opportunity comes, I’m going to be prepared for it and come game day, I’m super confident in my abilities. When time comes on game day, whatever the play is, I’m confident in my abilities I can make that play.”

His twin brother, Justin, also has had an impressive year so far.

Jayson says they’ve got the same mindset when it comes to working hard.

