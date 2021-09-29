Advertisement

Daughter says Pelé will leave hospital and recover at home

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento says the Brazilian soccer great is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month.

The 80-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.

Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery efforts.

The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

One person shot Monday evening in South Bend
