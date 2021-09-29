Changes by the Weekend...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - OCTOBER STARTS NICE... More of the same for the last day of September and first day of October. Things begin to change on Saturday, though. We’ll have a chance for a shower or 2 Saturday afternoon...better chance Saturday night and Sunday. Temps near normal early next week...

Tonight: Another beautiful night with clear skies...cool again late. Low: 51, Wind: Calm

Thursday: A good deal of sunshine with a pleasant afternoon. High: 79, Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday night: Mostly clear. Low: 53

Friday: Mostly sunny and still rather warm. High: 81

