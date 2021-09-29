Celebrating National Coffee Day at Zen Café

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September 29th is the day to celebrate a beverage that helps so many wake up every morning.

It’s National Coffee Day.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Zen Café.

They roast their own beans in-house, on display for guests see.

Zen Cafe’s most popular drink is their Dirty Chai, followed by the Lavender Latte.

Owner Shaun Maeyens said supporting local coffee shops is important.

“We want people to be able to sit down and feel like they’re a part of the conversation as opposed to just going through a drive-thru,” Maeyens said. “Anyone who walks through that door is part of our community.”

Zen Cafe also sells art and plants from local artists, and the furniture is for sale too.

They’re located at 530 E. LaSalle Avenue in South Bend.

