Brian Kelly talks scheduling his former team, Cincinnati

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week’s game is one that many members of Notre Dame have had their eye on for a while, and not just because of challenge the Bearcats will bring.

Of course, head coach Brian Kelly spent three seasons leading Cincinnati before he came to South Bend.

This game was announced back in 2019 and will be just the second time the Irish have ever played Cincinnati.

The first was all the way back in 1900.

Brian Kelly says he wanted to schedule Cincinnati due to his history with the program.

“I think I’ve got games scheduled with Central Michigan as well coming up,” Kelly said. “Just wanted to give those schools an opportunity, if there was an opening on our schedule and anytime we have those negotiations, the opportunity to play Notre Dame. Usually, those schools are wanting to do that. When Jack [Swarbrick] and myself and Ron Powlus sit down to talk about openings, I just thought it would be, for me, an opportunity to give those schools that gave me an opportunity, a chance to play Notre Dame.”

Notre Dame and Cincinnati meet at Notre Dame Stadium, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on WNDU.

