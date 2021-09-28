Advertisement

Warm end to September...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - INCREDIBLE WEATHER THIS WEEK... It doesn’t get much better than this to end the month of September. It will not be as warm as today, but will be quite comfortable with lots of sunshine. We get into an unsettled weather pattern starting this weekend, but at this point only some “chances” for a shower from Saturday evening into next week...

Tonight: Clear skies again...and a bit cooler overnight. Low: 51, Wind: E 2-4

Wednesday: Tons of sunshine...pleasantly warm afternoon. High: 79, Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday night: Clear and cool again. Low: 53

Thursday: Lots of sunshine again. High: 77

