Van Buren Co. teen remembered after dying from COVID-19 related illness

DECATUR, Mich. (WNDU) - A southwestern Michigan community is reeling after one high school student died from COVID-19.

Health officials say Giovanni Pena died Thursday from a COVID-19 related illness. He is the 234th person to die from the virus in Van Buren and Cass counties.

The health department says, since the start of the school year, there have been 192 COVID-19 cases among children under 19 across the two counties.

Health leaders say this unfortunate death has them wanting to take more action to protect students. But some say their hands are tied.

“We’re ready to do any kind of mask orders or mandates,” says Van Buren, Cass District Health officer Danielle Persky. “Unfortunately though, what’s happening with the legislature and the budget bill is tying our hands behind our back. And were struggling with what we can do in this moment in time.”

The legislature is threatening to pull funding from health department, who have mask mandates in place.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says that would not be enforceable.

