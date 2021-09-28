Two injured in Fulton County crash
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Fulton County.
It happened around 3 p.m. Monday at U.S. 31 and State Road 110 near the Fulton County/Marshall County line.
Police say 71-year-old Jerry Honeycutt was going west on State Road 110 and crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 when he pulled into the path of 67-year-old Robert Hammond’s truck and camper.
Honeycutt and his passenger, 59-year-old Becky Ammerman, were airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
