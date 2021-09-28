Advertisement

Super NO BO raffle underway to support Care Camps

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Rollin’ on TV is raffling off another Super NO BO travel trailer.

The customized trailer is currently at the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart.

Special features include solar power, air conditioning, and a water filtration system. It also comes with a two-man kayak.

Raffle tickets are $20, and the proceeds will go to benefit Care Camps, oncology camps for children with cancer.

“These kids with cancer can enjoy the outdoors with other kids that have similar illnesses,” said Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame. “And forget about their illnesses and enjoy the outdoors, it’s worth every penny.”

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Ticket sales end October 25th, with a winner chosen October 29th.

