State of Michigan proposes wildlife area in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A $4.7 million grant could provide happier hunting in Michiana.

The State of Michigan wants to use the grant to buy more than 800-acres of land south of Berrien Springs.

Michigan manages some 4.6 million acres of public lands but the vast majority are in the northern part of the state.

A map that tracks county by county per capita access to public hunting lands shows that Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren Counties are among those with the worst access.

The map shows that Berrien County has .01 acres of public hunting land for every resident, and that Cass County has .1 acres.

To the north, Oscoda County has 25.61 acres of public lands for every person who lives there. In the Upper Peninsula, Ontonagon County has 101.79 acres of public hunting lands for every resident.

“But essentially what we have in this part of the state is what’s called, they refer to a Cold Zone, so it’s an area where people have to go over a certain threshold to be able to go enjoy, you know, outdoor access to public land,” explained the DNR’s Kenneth Kesson. “And so, by acquiring this parcel the State of Michigan wildlife commission, in this case, is actually able to eliminate one of those Cold Zones.”

The 800-plus acre parcel stretches about a mile though Berrien and Buchanan Townships. Part of it lies along the St. Joseph River and part lies on the east bank of Lake Chapin. Andrews University is the current landowner and would-be seller.

“If we were to acquire the property it would be open year-round for public recreation,” said the DNR’s Valerie Frawley. “Right now, it’s just open for the hunting seasons.”

The land would accommodate hunters of everything from deer to mushrooms.

While it would primarily be used for deer, turkey, squirrel, and rabbit hunting, it would be open to the public for everything from hiking, to berry picking, to bird and butterfly watching.

The land has actually been open to the public for hunting in the recent past through a special program that provides the university with a state stipend. “I should point out point out that this land is currently enrolled in the Hunter Access Program, and so it’s open for hunting now but by moving this into department ownership it will ensure that it stays open really in perpetuity for this activity,” said the DNR’s Scott Whitcomb.

The DNR expects a decision in December on its grant application before the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

