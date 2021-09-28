Advertisement

Priest accused of sexual misconduct showed “no red flags”

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend says there were “no red flags” regarding the conduct of a priest who is now credibly accused of sexual misconduct.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon -- one day after the diocese said Father David Huneck resigned from his pastoral duties.

The priest has been accused of sexual misconduct involving two possible victims -- one a minor.

Rhoades says,” We have worked so hard here in our diocese to strengthen a safe environment within the church for our young people, and we’ll continue to do so.”

Rhoades says church leaders have reached out to the alleged victims, and that they are cooperating with the police investigation.

