Police investigating robberies in Michigan City

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, Michigan City Police are investigating two armed robberies.

The first one happened on September 25th around 9 p.m. At a Wendy’s on Franklin Street. Someone with a gun demanded money from employees, and ran away once police arrived.

The second one happened just two days later, around 7 in the morning at a Burger King also on Franklin Street. This time, the suspect took off in a dark colored SUV.

Police still haven’t found any suspects. If you know anything about the robberies, you’re asked call police.

