Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has...
Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old South Bend girl was last seen at her home Sept. 17.
UPDATE: 21-year-old missing woman from South Bend found safe
Priest from Catholic Diocese of Ft. Wayne-South Bend resigns amid allegations of child sexual abuse
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indiana Dept. of Health announces changes to daily updates of COVID-19 dashboards
Woman in serious condition after Dowagiac shooting
People in the community continue to rally behind a Berrien County mother after a fatal car...
Prayer held for family impacted by deadly Berrien County crash

Latest News

Police say 2-year-old Italy Hernandez was found safe and unharmed around 9 p.m. Monday.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old girl in N.M. found safe
A man who investigators believe entered the Florida college student's apartment the day she...
Search for missing 19-year-old continues after 'person of interest' found dead
Dowagiac man dies in house fire Monday evening.
Dowagiac man dies in Monday house fire
A Monday shooting in South Bend leaves one person hurt.
Man shot Monday evening in South Bend