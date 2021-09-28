One person shot Monday evening in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are looking into an incident in South Bend on Monday evening where at least one man was shot.

Dispatch tells 16 News Now that police responded to the 21-hundred block of Bertrand Street just after 9 PM, and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. His status at this time is unknown.

Right now, there is no information on a possible suspect.

