One person shot Monday evening in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are looking into an incident in South Bend on Monday evening where at least one man was shot.

Dispatch tells 16 News Now that police responded to the 21-hundred block of Bertrand Street just after 9 PM, and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. His status at this time is unknown.

Right now, there is no information on a possible suspect.

Stay with 16 News Now both on air and online for the latest developments in this story.

