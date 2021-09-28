Man dies in Wayne Township house fire

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 65-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Cass County.

Around 11:15 this morning, the sheriff’s office was called along with the fire department to the 24-thousand block of Meade Street in Wayne Township for a fire at a residence.

While working to suppress the fire, officials found Robert Hilliard of Dowagiac, dead inside the home.

Right now there’s no word on what caused the fire, and the case remains under investigation.

