Hotel Elkhart back in business as downtown hotel

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Hotel Elkhart officially opened its doors back up Tuesday in downtown Elkhart after not functioning as a hotel since the early 70′s.

“Many from Elkhart, generationally, have spent some time in this space. So for it to be back open to serve the rest of the community is just amazing,” Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said.

In a collaborative effort between Cressy Commercial Real Estate, Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment arm of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, Cornerstone Hospitality and others, the new hotel still features many of its original historical elements.

“Here we stand as committed as ever to the project because we believe in the project. We believe that this place, this 100-year-old building with so much rich history belongs in a rebirthing of downtown Elkhart,” Ed Bradley with Cressy Commercial Real Estate said.

The hotel has 93 rooms, two restaurants, a ballroom, meeting spaces, and a rooftop bar.

“It will be a place where you’d want to stay in the mayor’s suite. Mayor’s suite! I’m still trying to get them to get me a suite. They haven’t done it yet,” Roberson said.

Even though there is no official mayor’s suite, Mayor Roberson invites everyone to come and see what Hotel Elkhart has to offer.

“Even if you live in South Bend, tell Mayor Mueller I’ll let some of them. And I’ll let some of Jeremy Stutsman’s folk too. Don’t worry, Mayor Wood, you can send your folk over too. Eh, we’ll take them all. They can sleep for a night, enjoy a beverage and we’ll have fun together,” Roberson said.

If you’d like to book a stay at Hotel Elkhart and check out the new space for yourself, click here.

