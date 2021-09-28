First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warm Pattern Continues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and remaining very warm for this time of year. Staying dry and bright. Light breeze from the East with highs in the upper 70s. High of 77.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will help to cool things off into the middle 50s by the early morning hours. Some areas of patchy fog are possible. Low of 55.

WEDNESDAY: Nearing 80 by the afternoon with a breeze light, coming from the Southeast. The sunshine remains in place as high pressure sits over Michiana. High of 79.

THURSDAY: Anther day where highs are about 10 degrees above average. Nearing 80 by the afternoon. Sunny and dry. High of 79.

LONG RANGE: The bright and dry pattern stays around through the end of the week. By Saturday afternoon we see the chance for a few scattered showers to come into the forecast. Shower chances then stick with us through the rest of the weekend and into the middle of next week with more cloud cover. Highs will gradually cool down to near average by the second half of the weekend and may even dip into the middle to upper 60s by the middle of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

