Cell phone footage, eyewitness describes terrifying shootout in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Just after 7 p.m. Sunday night, Michael Hoyh was leaving a birthday party when he took cover inside his car.

“I asked the Lord to come into my life, keep me in the bubble, keep me safe. ‘There’s no way I’m gonna get out of this alive,’” described Hoyh.

Hoyh told 16 News Now he saw a group of masked youth firing assault rifles across a playground and run toward Thurgood Marshall Homes.

“Some youth come back, switch out drivers, and others are emptying out guns,” Hoyh added. “Again, I couldn’t believe what was unfolding with assault rifles right in front of me.”

But it was the sound of the youth laughing - which can be heard on cell phone footage of the shootout - that continues to haunt Hoyh.

“I mean, the gunshots are so echoing, okay, but to hear the laughter, is - where’s the mindedness? Where’s the mindset in this?” he raised.

The city means a lot to Hoyh, who graduated from Benton Harbor High School.

“Come on parents. Come on aunties and uncles. You know something’s going on,” Hoyh said.

On how to help curb the violence, he stated: “Nothing stops a bullet like a job. Okay? When you don’t have, you know, formula to feed your babies, don’t have the diapers and all that, that creates the tension in the house, when you can’t pay your electric bill, can’t pay your gas bill. That’s what - that’s what is going on here. And so the community needs to come together and help these young youth, mentor them along, and be your brother’s keeper.”

To anyone caught in the crosshairs of right and wrong, Hoyh said: “We lived through it through the 80s. Five of my classmates are on the unsolved murders list. Okay, brutally murdered, okay. My best friends. We’ve lived through this. We can take you through this. Okay? We can get you this.”

Officials have not released information on any possible injuries or arrests made in connection to the incident.

16 News Now is awaiting responses from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety as well as Mayor Marcus Muhammad and City Commissioners.

