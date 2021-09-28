Advertisement

Bill passes to increase building height restrictions in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Some people have argued building height restrictions in South Bend have caused a lot of missed opportunity for the city.

Tonight members of common council took steps to change that.

“Uh because if you have a developer that specifically wants to build a four story building and we’re limiting them to only three stories they may look at other places to go,” said Sheila Niezgodski, the 6th District Council Member.

New focus was brought to building heights back in July of this year, when a proposed four story residential building near Notre Dame campus was rejected, saying it would not fit in with the surrounding area.

The increase to four stories allows developers to justify including elevators in buildings, which are often costly.

“That cost of putting that elevator in is a couple two or three hundred thousand dollars. Well it makes more sense to put it on a four story building than a three story building because if it’s say developed into an apartment, that cost of that project is gonna go somewhere and it probably will go on those tenants,” said Niezgodski.

On top of that, this increase in height will also provide an increase in value and encourage more efficient use of land.

“Any time you hinder development, they’re gonna find another place to put that building. I would rather see that building in our great city of South Bend,” said Niezgodski.

The measure passed unanimously.

This is an exciting development for the city of South Bend, and we will continue to update you as plans move forward.

