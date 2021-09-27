Advertisement

Woman in serious condition after Dowagiac shooting

(Getty Images)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting earlier this weekend in Dowagiac.

Officers were sent to the parking lot near Dowagiac Liquor in the 900 block of Spruce Street for a report of a shooting. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She is in serious condition and is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, police believe Robert J. Smith III is the suspect in this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

