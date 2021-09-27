Search underway for missing Michigan City woman

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Michigan City woman.

60-year-old Kelly Caviness is 5′4,” weighs 250 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes with pink laces. She’s been missing since Sunday around 3:30 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Indiana Gaming Commission is investigating her disappearance. If you have any information on where she is, you’re asked to call 219-877-2116 or 911.

