Advertisement

Search underway for missing Michigan City woman

60-year-old Kelly Caviness has been missing since Sunday around 3:30 p.m. and is believed to be...
60-year-old Kelly Caviness has been missing since Sunday around 3:30 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Michigan City woman.

60-year-old Kelly Caviness is 5′4,” weighs 250 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes with pink laces. She’s been missing since Sunday around 3:30 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Indiana Gaming Commission is investigating her disappearance. If you have any information on where she is, you’re asked to call 219-877-2116 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire this morning at First Church of God in Nappanee
Fire causes major damage at First Church of God in Nappanee
A 21-year-old South Bend girl was last seen at her home Sept. 17.
UPDATE: 21-year-old missing woman from South Bend found safe
People in the community continue to rally behind a Berrien County mother after a fatal car...
Prayer held for family impacted by deadly Berrien County crash
Woman in serious condition after Dowagiac shooting
The Church of God in Nappanee caught fire during Sunday Service
The Church of God in Nappanee catches fire during Sunday School

Latest News

What could be Elkhart County's largest-ever economic development project has cleared another...
Construction permit issued for ‘Project Winnie’ in Elkhart County
We first told you about Mango last week, when he was found abandoned on the side of the road.
Marshall Co. Humane Society seeking donations of shirts for abandoned puppy
The city is prepared to "go bold" where the construction of a new South Shore Line station is...
Train station development project in the works in Michigan City
A Nappanee Church catches fire during Sunday School. Now, the senior pastor is trying to pick...
Pastor stays positive despite devastating damage to Nappanee church