Priest from Catholic Diocese of Ft. Wayne-South Bend resigns amid allegations of child sexual abuse

Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - A pastor and chaplain of a Fort Wayne high school is resigning after the diocese reported allegations of sexual conduct involving a minor.

In a statement to WPTA21 Monday morning, the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend said they were made aware of allegations against Father David Huneck on Sept. 19. Officials say they were told Father Huneck “engaged in sexual and other misconduct, including that with a minor.”

The Department of Child Services was notified of the allegations, per the diocesan policy. It was then forwarded to local police. Family of Bishop Dwenger High School students were sent a letter informing them of the matter.

Father Huneck resigned as pastor of Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City and as chaplain of Bishop Dwenger High School. He was also suspended from all public priestly ministry as a precautionary measure.

The diocese says it is ready to cooperate with authorities in the case.

