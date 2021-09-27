Marshall Co. Humane Society seeking donations of shirts for abandoned puppy

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Humane Society is asking for donations to help out an abandoned puppy.

We first told you about Mango last week, when he was found abandoned on the side of the road. The humane society is helping him out, but he’s still got lots of wounds that need to heal.

The non-profit is asking for people to donate any size 2T long sleeve boys shirts that Mango could wear. Those shirts would help him stop scratching and chewing on his healing wounds.

If you’ve got a shirt to spare, you can drop it off at the shelter, which is located at 11165 13th Road in Plymouth.

