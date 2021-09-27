Advertisement

Ford issues recall on 2021 Mustang Mach-E for windshields, sunroofs that could pop out

The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded...
The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.(Source: Ford Motor Company)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ford is recalling some of its 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

The automaker says the windshields on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.

Nearly 18,000 vehicles are affected by this recall.

In addition, Ford announced that another 13,000 Mach-Es are also being recalled for similar bonding concerns with their glass sunroofs.

Owners of these vehicles are advised to contact their dealers for free re-installation.

More information can be found at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire this morning at First Church of God in Nappanee
Fire causes major damage at First Church of God in Nappanee
A 21-year-old South Bend girl was last seen at her home Sept. 17.
UPDATE: 21-year-old missing woman from South Bend found safe
People in the community continue to rally behind a Berrien County mother after a fatal car...
Prayer held for family impacted by deadly Berrien County crash
Woman in serious condition after Dowagiac shooting
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, right, scrambles away from pressure by Wisconsin linebacker...
With QB Coan out, No. 12 Irish beat No. 18 Badgers 41-13

Latest News

A Nappanee Church catches fire during Sunday School. Now, the senior pastor is trying to pick...
Pastor stays positive despite devastating damage to Nappanee church
Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic
President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from the...
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
President Joe Biden asked Americans to get vaccinated, as it could save their lives and the...
Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial