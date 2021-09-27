First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warm End to September

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, warm and breezy. Highs will likely be in the lower 80s across Michiana with just a few high clouds. A breeze out of the West will make if feel a little nicer on this early fall afternoon, winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times. High of 83.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cooling down quickly when the sun goes down. Calm breeze and clear skies will drop temperatures by morning into the lower 50s. Low of 53.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm! More sunshine with highs reaching the upper 70s by the afternoon with just a few high clouds and a nice breeze. High of 79.

WEDNESDAY: Trending a bit warmer through the middle of the week, we stay in the upper 70s with more sunshine across the region. The month ends on a dry and very bright note. High of 77.

LONG RANGE: Thursday will feature even more sunshine. Heading into the weekend and into October will bring a cool down for most of the area where highs will gradually fall back to near average by next week. More chances for rain look possible by the second half of the weekend and into the first week of October. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, September 26th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 82

Sunday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.