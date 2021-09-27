Advertisement

Fall fun in full swing at Thistleberry Farm

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get in the fall spirit and enjoy the beautiful weather, you may want to head to Thistleberry Farm in South Bend.

Activities open now for the season include corn mazes, jumping pillows, a cow train, duck races and more.

“A lot of people come back more than once during the season just because their kids like to come out and play,” said co-owner Dave Frushour. “And it’s a nice family activity to make some memories.”

The sunflower field will close for the season in a few days.

To purchase tickets or to view the full list of activities at Thistleberry Farm, click here.

