Construction permit issued for ‘Project Winnie’ in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Building Department has issued a construction permit for the mysterious Project Winnie.

The last piece of the puzzle fell into place this morning with the approval of a soil erosion plan for the site on the part of the Storm Water Board.

Project Winnie involves the construction of a $200 million high tech distribution center off the Indiana Toll Road by County Road 17.

The name of the company behind the project has not yet been revealed.

