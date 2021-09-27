Advertisement

Construction permit issued for ‘Project Winnie’ in Elkhart County

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Building Department has issued a construction permit for the mysterious Project Winnie.

The last piece of the puzzle fell into place this morning with the approval of a soil erosion plan for the site on the part of the Storm Water Board.

Project Winnie involves the construction of a $200 million high tech distribution center off the Indiana Toll Road by County Road 17.

The name of the company behind the project has not yet been revealed.

