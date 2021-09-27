Advertisement

Cam Hart hearts interceptions: Irish CB has breakthrough game

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (5) during an NCAA football game against Purdue on Saturday,...
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (5) during an NCAA football game against Purdue on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football beat Wisconsin Saturday by a score of 41-13, 31 of those points came off of turnovers.

The Irish had five turnovers on the day. Two pick 6s and two momentum-shifting interceptions by cornerback Cam Hart.

They were the sophomore’s first career picks.

“I mean, Cam is a great example of it right?” head coach Brian Kelly said. “Cam gets called for a PI. He let’s that go, which you have to at corner, and he steps underneath the same play for a pick. So we’re just developing. Marcus is getting his players to develop on defense. And we’re adding some layers to that defense.”

Hart credits defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s idea of a free defense that lets them have fun with it.

“Just the emphasis on playing free,” Hart said. “Not going out there thinking about much. Intensity. Honestly just going out there and having fun with your brothers. I feel like in practice we do that so often so it’s not like its unexpected or anything like that. But just to see it come to fruition in a game, it’s crazy.”

Notre Dame takes on Cincinnati Saturday 2:30.

