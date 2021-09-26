What’s Good: Graff Bash for Art Project Funding

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s Good Michiana?

Members of the community are coming together for the Graff Bash this weekend, an event designed to raise money towards funding public art projects and endowments for local mural artists.

“Being able to learn how to express yourself physically, mentally— it’s very important for anybody,” event organizer Alex Van Galder said.

Graff Bash Fundraising, Inc. is a non-profit group based in Elkhart with the goal of developing large-scale art installations for mural, graffiti, and street artists to bring projects to local communities in a public place.

The two-day event was held outdoors at the Rio Park Events Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you were unable to attend this year’s event but would like to donate to the organization, click here with information for their PayPal account.

