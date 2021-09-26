Advertisement

Sweet! Cardinals win 16th in row, go ahead in 9th, top Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner (7) scores on a wild pitch from Chicago Cubs relief pitcher...
St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner (7) scores on a wild pitch from Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Codi Heuer during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals won 4-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Make it a very sweet 16 for the St. Louis Cardinals. Andrew Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer’s wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 for their 16th straight victory.

The Cardinals’ franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017, and the best in the National League since the New York Giants won 16 straight in 1951.

Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered to extend a streak that has rocketed the Cardinals into position for the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia and Cincinnati by six games with six to go.

Next up is a three-game series against NL Central champion Milwaukee beginning on Tuesday night in St. Louis.

9/26/2021 7:32:41 PM (GMT -4:00)

