Sweet! Cardinals win 16th in row, go ahead in 9th, top Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) - Make it a very sweet 16 for the St. Louis Cardinals. Andrew Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer’s wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 for their 16th straight victory.

The Cardinals’ franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017, and the best in the National League since the New York Giants won 16 straight in 1951.

Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered to extend a streak that has rocketed the Cardinals into position for the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia and Cincinnati by six games with six to go.

Next up is a three-game series against NL Central champion Milwaukee beginning on Tuesday night in St. Louis.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/26/2021 7:32:41 PM (GMT -4:00)