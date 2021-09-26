Advertisement

Ryan Tannehill throws 3 TDs as Titans hold off Colts 25-16

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with defensive back Matthias Farley...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with defensive back Matthias Farley (21) in the final moments of the fourth quarter during the Titans 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans held off the Indianapolis Colts 25-16 to grab an early tiebreaker in the AFC South.

The road team had won the previous five games in this divisional rivalry.

The Titans (2-1) are the defending AFC South champs with a healthy Derrick Henry.

The reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year ran for 113 yards as he topped the 100-yard mark for a sixth straight divisional game.

The Colts (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2011.

Carson Wentz started despite sprained ankles. He never ran and threw for 194 yards.

