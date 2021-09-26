Prayer held for family impacted by deadly Berrien County crash

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - People in the community continue to rally behind a Berrien County mother after a fatal car crash Monday.

That crash took the lives of 42-year-old Robert Keys and his 13-year-old son Sylas and critically injured his 8-year-old son Elliot.

Sunday, a special prayer service was held at the church where the mother of the two boys attends. She was at First Church in St. Joe when she got the call about the accident Monday.

As she grieves the loss of one son, she is with the other in the hospital as he fights for his life, and people in the community are continuing to support her through a growing GoFundMe page.

“One of the things scripture talks about is we should walk with one another and bear with one another burdens, and if you’ve gone through a tough life situation, to know that there are people walking with you, it’s a gamechanger. And we want to be that for Ashley,” First Church St. Joe Lead Pastor David Colp said.

The GoFundMe has now surpassed 70-thousand dollars, and if you would like to donate, click here.

