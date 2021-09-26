Advertisement

Prayer held for family impacted by deadly Berrien County crash

People in the community continue to rally behind a Berrien County mother after a fatal car...
People in the community continue to rally behind a Berrien County mother after a fatal car crash Monday.(Ashley Ampersee)
By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - People in the community continue to rally behind a Berrien County mother after a fatal car crash Monday.

That crash took the lives of 42-year-old Robert Keys and his 13-year-old son Sylas and critically injured his 8-year-old son Elliot.

Sunday, a special prayer service was held at the church where the mother of the two boys attends. She was at First Church in St. Joe when she got the call about the accident Monday.

As she grieves the loss of one son, she is with the other in the hospital as he fights for his life, and people in the community are continuing to support her through a growing GoFundMe page.

“One of the things scripture talks about is we should walk with one another and bear with one another burdens, and if you’ve gone through a tough life situation, to know that there are people walking with you, it’s a gamechanger. And we want to be that for Ashley,” First Church St. Joe Lead Pastor David Colp said.

The GoFundMe has now surpassed 70-thousand dollars, and if you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
One in hospital after being hit by train in South Bend
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 24
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, right, scrambles away from pressure by Wisconsin linebacker...
With QB Coan out, No. 12 Irish beat No. 18 Badgers 41-13
16 News Now has learned the state's plans go beyond building a front desk and a bunch of rooms.
State of Indiana looking to build an inn at Potato Creek State Park
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Van Buren/Cass District Health Dept. confirms COVID-19 death of Van Buren Co. student

Latest News

21-year-old Breau’na Dotson was last seen on September 17 at her South Bend home.
21-year-old woman reported missing from South Bend
The 2021 Graff Bash was held at the Rio Park Event Center in South Bend this weekend.
What’s Good: Graff Bash for Art Project Funding
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Upper 50s tonight; Back to the 70s Monday
Fire this morning at First Church of God in Nappanee
Fire causes major damage at First Church of God in Nappanee